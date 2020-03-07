WWE Fans React To X-Pac’s New Look On SmackDown

X-Pac, aka Sean Waltman, made his return to WWE television during SmackDown on Friday night. Appearing as part of the nWo alongside Scott Hall and Kevin Nash, X-Pac came down the aisle sporting a brand new look to most fans.

Gone was the long hair from his wrestling days. Instead, he sported a partially shaved head (still had a pony tail in the back) and long beard. Fans were stunned and had some funny comments as the nWo took part in the “Moment of Bliss” segment with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

The segment eventually broke down into a brawl involving Braun Strowman and Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

But what about these hot takes from wrestling fans?

The Paul Heyman

I thought my mans X-pac was bald and then he turned around with the Paul Heyman 😂 #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/Dagw7iY5un — The Real One (@WWEREALONE) March 7, 2020

Could He Still Wrestle?

We Can Kinda See It

X-Pac looking like Enzo — Colby Davis (@ChiefsRoyalsFan) March 7, 2020

Wait Is That Him?

Son X-Pac shit had me confused for a second https://t.co/VswLalcpkW — Ameen 🧩 (@AmeenKnows) March 7, 2020

Who Cares About The Hair – Sign Him!