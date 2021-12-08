Wrestling’s Newest Card Game Wrestle Deck Reveals Beta Launch and Roster Details

There’s a new wrestling card game on the scene, and its name is Wrestle Deck. The new card collecting game by Idle Worker Games has revealed it is officially in beta, and you can download the game on Apple and Android devices right now. As it stands right now, the game features 5 unique wrestling promotions from around the United States, including the World Famous Monster Factory acting as the official in-game training facility. There are also over 100 cards to collect in the game already, and the stars featured are from all eras, and you can check out the trailer in the video above.

Right now the game features a mix of legends such as Jazz, Justin Credible, and Ricky Morton as well as stars like Fuego Del Sol, Ace Austin, Rachael Ellering, Lio Rush, Joey Silver, and more, and this seems like just the beginning. You can find the official description from the press release below (via Wrestling News).

“Developed by Idle Worker Games, Wrestle Deck is the next step for card-collecting games in the genre. It features the strategic elements of turn-based RPG games, provides an engaging card collection mechanic, and allows wrestling matches complete with move selection, all creating a competitive and fresh mobile wrestling game. Fans will take on many different roles in this game. Be a General Manager, deciding who will be included in the locker room. Act as Manager, deciding who will be in which stable. Be the Wrestler, deciding which moves to use to defeat opponents.”

You will be collecting your favorite stars and putting a dream roster together. The aesthetic is actual cards, which are animated and battle it out in matches, but in this game, you can actually pick the moves you hit throughout the match, as opposed to it randomly being chosen.

The game is in beta, and it seems new wrestlers are being signed all the time, so it will be interesting to see how the game evolves and progresses as things go on.

