Watch: R-Truth Defeats Elias For WWE 24/7 Title At FOX Event

Things got a little crazy at a FOX event on Friday, and the result was a brand new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Elias had been the reigning champion. We saw him in action this past Tuesday night on SmackDown when he faced off against Kevin Owens in the main event match of the night, an opening round match for the King of the Ring tournament.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Drake Maverick had tried to challenge Elias for the title on SmackDown but was informed that all challenges for the title that night were off limits as Elias was guaranteed an opportunity by Shane McMahon to concentrate on his match against Owens.

Fast forward to Friday, where Elias attended the FOX Founders Day event in Los Angeles. Elias was in attendance to do one of his concerts. During that moment, he was approached by Maverick for a championship challenge. As Elias was distracted by Maverick, R-Truth snuck up from behind, rolled him up, and won the championship via pinfall.

Watch the interaction and title change in the video below.

R-Truth is now a 13-time WWE 24/7 Champion, which makes him by far the person with the most reigns. Maverick chased him off after he won the title through several sports displays. Eventually, he found himself being slammed into a dunk tank by R-Truth.