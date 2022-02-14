WWE 2K22 Reveals Scrapped WWE Raw Gimmick

WWE 2K’s latest round of announcements on Monday featured the confirmation that Elias would be featured in WWE 2K22. But fans were quick to notice that the former WWE 24/7 Champion’s look was vastly different from the “Drifter” gear he has been wearing for years. According to a previous report from @WrestleVotes, this was from the “Randy Savage-esque” gimmick WWE was planning for Elias last year. However, he hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since vignettes of him burning his guitar started airing on Raw last August.

Elias spoke with ComicBook back in 2020 as his second EP, Universal Truth, was set to be released. That album was meant to show a further evolution of his character, which led to him working alongside Jaxson Ryker for a while.

“I think you’re really going to get a taste of it with this new album,” he said. “The first album, Walk With Elias, it was very much about who I was at that time. And that’ll always be me and will always be a part of me, but you’re going to see there’s a real spiritual element to this new music that I come out here with. It’s spiritual energy, it’s rock and roll. We’re going to blend that all together, and you’re going to see, not only has Elias evolved as a person, you’re going to see that my music has evolved, my abilities have evolved, and onscreen, of course, when it comes time to getting it done in the ring, you’re going to see the evolution there.”

Other wrestlers confirmed this week included The Ultimate Warrior, Booker T, Bret Hart and Roddy Piper. The game releases on all major consoles and Microsoft Windows on March 11.

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Saturday with the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia. Check out the updated lineup for the show below: