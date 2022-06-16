WWE 2K22 Executive Producer Departing the Series

It looks like the next WWE 2K game will have someone new at the helm, as 2K22 executive producer Patrick Gilmore has revealed that he will be stepping away from the franchise. Gilmore was brought on to help lead 2K22 after the chaos that was WWE 2K20's launch, and 2K22 was ultimately successful and has enjoyed positive reviews and sales. Patrick didn't reveal what he would be doing next, but we wish him all the best in whatever that project is, and you can read his full post below.

Gilmore wrote on Twitter "Soon, I begin a new adventure. Working on WWE2K has been spectacular and fulfilling, thanks to the incredible #WWE2Kdev team, supportive leaders at Visual Concepts and 2K, and especially the amazing and passionate #WWE2K22 community. Thank you all! Now, my watch has ended."

Gilmore nor 2K have made any mention of who will be stepping into that role with whatever comes next for the series, though previous reports have indicated that Bryan Williams might be returning, who previously worked with 2K's previous developer Yukes.

Yukes is also hard at work on AEW's first-ever wrestling video game AEW: Fight Forever, which is rumored to launch sometime later this year. We've only seen a few members of the roster and small snippets of gameplay, but hopefully, more will be revealed about the anticipated game soon. Fans especially want to know who will make up the roster, as AEW has signed quite a few new additions since the game was first announced.

As for what's next for 2K, 2K22 delivered a fantastic My GM mode and an addictive My Rise mode as well as the new MyFaction. My GM and My Rise are both modes that were well received by fans and with a few fan-requested expansions could really deliver the ultimate experience. The jury is still a bit out on MyFaction, so it will be interesting to see if that makes a return the next time around.

H/T Fightful