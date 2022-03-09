WWE 2K22 Experiencing Server Issues

WWE 2K22 is already in the hands of fans in early access, and so far there’s quite a bit of positive buzz regarding the game itself. Unfortunately, there have been some issues with pre-order copies not being available at some stores for those who paid for early access, and 2K just revealed that the game is having server issues. In a tweet, the studio said that access to online game features and modes may be inconsistent as they work to address the situation, which they say is caused by a large volume of concurrent players. You can check out the full post below.

@WWEgames wrote “#WWE2K22 is currently experiencing issues with servers due to the large volume of concurrent players. We are working to quickly address the situation. During this time, access to online game features and modes may be inconsistent. More updates coming as they are available.”

The game’s online modes were down earlier today for maintenance for about two hours, so hopefully, once this server issue is straightened out things will be back up and running quickly.

Hopefully, 2K can get a handle on the server loads and prepare for the upcoming full release later this week, as that will bring a host of other players into the ecosystem.

The good news is feedback so far is pretty positive regarding the gameplay, Universe Mode, and My GM mode. Also more and more of the Superstar entrances are making their way online, and while there are some superstars that don’t quite meet the high bar of the others, the overall visuals seem to be well received.

The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch.

