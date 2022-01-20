WWE 2K22 Reveals Pre-Order Bundles and nWo 4-Life Edition

2K finally revealed the cover star and the release date for the anticipated return of the WWE 2K series WWE 2K22, but that’s not all they revealed. Today 2K also revealed what consoles the game will be coming to and several pre-order and bundle options for it, as well as overall pricing details. There will be four editions of the game to choose from, though that is technically five if you count previous-gen versions that are slightly cheaper. The Standard Edition will come in previous-gen ($59.99) and current-gen versions ($69.99), as well as a Cross-Gen Bundle ($79.99), a Deluxe Edition (99.99), and the nWo 4-Life Edition, which will retain for $119.99, and you can get all the details on each tier below.

In addition to all the bonuses from the bundles, those who pre-order the Standard or Cross-Gen bundle will get an Undertaker Immortal Pack as well plus a few My Faction perks. Here’s the full rundown on each version.

• The Standard Edition will be available for $59.99 on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One consoles and PC) and for $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) in both physical and digital formats;

• The Cross-Gen Bundle will be available for $79.99 and includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles;*

• The Deluxe Edition will be available for $99.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format. The Deluxe Edition includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited edition WWE SuperCard content** (included in-box for physical copies only). Players who pre-order the Deluxe Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***; Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack;

• The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available for $119.99 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in digital format. Celebrating 25 years of the faction that turned the sports entertainment world on its head, in addition to the Standard Edition, and all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition, the nWo 4-Life Edition comes with MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas, and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. Players who pre-order the nWo 4-Life Edition before March 8, 2022, will also receive early access to the game three days ahead of launch***;

• Players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card***. This pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

