Adam Cole Closes Out NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day by Turning Heel, Attacks Finn Balor and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day ended in shocking fashion as Adam Cole turned heel and seemingly kicked Kyle O'Reilly out of Undisputed Era. The show's main event saw Finn Balor retain the NXT Championship in yet another violent encounter, this time by beating Pete Dunne. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch attacked Balor as he tried to leave the ring afterwards, prompting Cole, O'Reilly and Roderick Strong to run down and make the save.

O'Reilly helped Balor to his feet and the four men posed in the ring. But just before the show went off the air Cole nailed Balor with a superkick, much to O'Reilly and Strong's shock. Kyle demanded an explanation, but Cole hit him with a superkick as well. Cole then left the ring, leaving O'Reilly and Balor unconscious as Strong looked conflicted over what to do next.

If this is the end of the Undisputed Era, it marks the end of one of WWE's best factions in recent memory. Cole, O'Reilly and Bobby Fish (currently out with an injury) first joined forces at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn II in August 2017. In the years that followed they captured the NXT Tag Team Championships three times, the 2018 Dusty Cup (thanks to Strong's heel turn and induction to the group), the North American title twice and the NXT Championship. 2019 saw the four fulfill the "prophecy" and hold all three championships at the same time.

Cole's attempt to become NXT Champion again was cut short last year when he lost to Balor at NXT Super Tuesday. Shortly after that, he started up a feud with Pat McAfee, and the rest of the group slowly began to turn babyface to deal with McAfee and his Kings of NXT faction.

Who would’ve thought??@AdamColePro’s a certified scumbag?? Color me surprised 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S4b4NHxVtZ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 15, 2021

The four beat McAfee, Dunne, Lorcan and Burch inside WarGames at last year's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, which was followed up by O'Reilly's second failed attempt at beating Balor for the NXT Championship. Cole remained supportive of O'Reilly throughout his pursuit.

