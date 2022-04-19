WWE Reportedly Want Two Former Stars Back Following Their Success in AEW

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood departed from WWE in 2020 citing frustrations with how the company was utilizing its tag team division. Since then they’ve found plenty of success in independent promotions and are currently on a white-hot run in AEW, winning both the ROH and AAA World Tag Team Championships while putting on outstanding matches with The Young Bucks, The Briscoe Brothers and CM Punk & Jon Moxley over the past few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WWE officials have taken notice.

“Outside of that, we’re told that WWE has expressed interest internally about possibly bringing back the team formerly known as The Revival. In 2019, the two passed up what were then huge offers of $850,000 each, with Mark Carrano even mentioning that he could possibly get them to $1 million each before they left for All Elite Wrestling,” Sapp’s report read. He noted that FTR’s contract are set to expire this summer but AEW can exercise the option on their contracts for an additional year. Either that option or a contract extension is reportedly expected soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The pair released a promo this week teasing a rematch with reDRagon, referencing the classic they had in NXT in the final months before leaving WWE. They also made it clear they want to become the first two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions.

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1516445222426890241?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

In an interview with ComicBook prior to them winning the ROH tag titles, the pair talked about how their vision for tag team wrestling compares to AEW president Tony Khan’s vision. AEW’s tag division has been one of the company’s biggest strengths since it launched in 2019.

“I’m not going to say yes to it definitely being the same,” Harwood said. “I mean, we have our vision of tag team wrestling [and it] is completely different than probably anybody else’s in the world. And it should be. I mean, it would be really boring if everybody’s vision was exactly the same. But I think that we are still a brand new company. I think Tony is signing up the greatest talent in the world, not because he wants to lose money. He’s signing the best talent in the world right now, because he wants the fans to enjoy a product that he’s putting on.

“That’s the only reason,” he added. “That’s the reason we have the greatest tag teams in the world working for us right now. Because he wants the fans to enjoy professional wrestling. And that’s it. And to see people, not our fans, because our fans are very smart, but to see people complain about that online blows my mind. You’re complaining about this man hiring CM Punk, or Daniel Bryan, or John Moxley, or FTR, or Sting or whoever, and I’m not categorizing ourselves with them, but I’m saying you’re complaining because he’s giving you a freaking treat man. He’s given you something you’ve never had before. A talent roster that you’ve never seen, that’s completely loaded. And so I hope he continues to bring in tag teams. I hope we bring in every single tag team in the world. Because I promise you the more he brings them in, the more Cash and I will step up and show that we are the best. And I think we’ve proved that we are the best because we’re so much different than everybody else. Man, I’m getting fired up because of that.”