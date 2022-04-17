WWE Legend Will Manage AEW’s FTR at Upcoming Event

AEW’s FTR is one of the biggest Tag Teams in professional wrestling at the moment, so it makes sense that they would be managed by a WWE Legend at some point. Now that moment is about to happen courtesy of Big Time Wrestling’s event in Webster, Massachusetts’ Webster Town Hall this June. Big Time Wrestling revealed that The Hitman Bret Hart will be at the event to manage FTR as they take on Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson, who will be accompanied by The Enforcer Arn Anderson. If you want to watch this epic team-up, you can grab tickets and get all the details right here.

FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) have talked about Bret Hart and their admiration of him for quite some time, and while it doesn’t appear he is joining AEW just yet, he will be partnering up with the current AAA and Ring of Honor Tag Team Champions at the event, so perhaps we are one step closer to a full All Elite Wrestling debut. For now, we’ll have to wait and see, but you can catch the full description of the event below.

FTR will FINALLY get their chance to be managed by Bret Hart when they take on the team of Brian Pillman Jr & Brock Anderson with Arn Anderson!



It happens on Friday June 10th in Webster, Ma!



Tickets on sale now! https://t.co/qvco5Oo30w pic.twitter.com/Hvh8WRQtwH — Big Time Wrestling (@BTWwrestling) April 17, 2022

“Everyone’s demanding it! Everyone thinks they know where it’s going to happen… well, it’s going to happen only one place and that place is Big Time Wrestling Friday, June 10th at the iconic Webster Town Hall in Webster, MA! It’s Old School 2022 when The Hitman Bret Hart leads FTR to battle with Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson accompanied by The Enforcer Arn Anderson! Plus an all star card! Doors open at 5:45PM. Meet Bret, FTR and all the stars 6-8PM. First match 8PM.”

FTR have hinted that Hart could be their new manager for a bit and have been open about their appreciation for the legend, and in a recent interview at WrestleCon on The Dropkick Podcast, Hart revealed he had heard their tributes and couldn’t have been more appreciative of them and their kind words (via PostWrestling).

“Just that I appreciate them [Dax Harwood & CM Punk paying tribute to him in AEW], I appreciate… it means a lot to me for them to be big fans of mine and I try to cheer them on as much as possible. I wish I could see them more often and be more of an input to helping them with their careers but, I just want them to know that I’ll always be in their corner cheering them on,” Hart said.

Big Time Wrestling’s Webster Town Hall takes place on Friday June 10th, and the doors open at 5:45 PM while the first match kicks off at 8 PM.