AJ Styles Responds to the WWE SummerSlam Location Rumors

Earlier this week a report dropped that WWE was looking to get creative with its location for the 2020 SummerSlam pay-per-view. The company has already stated publicly that the show wouldn't take place at the TD Garden in Boston due to the ongoing pandemic, but didn't state outright that the show would be held at the Performance Center just like WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank, Backlash and The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. @WrestleVotes reported WWE was considering holding the show on a cruise ship or a beach in order to fit in with the summer theming. However reigning Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles isn't convinced, as he explained on his latest Twitch stream.

"I have no idea what's going on with SummerSlam or where it's gonna be, if it's going to be at the PC or if we're actually going to get to do this," Styles said (h/t Wrestling Inc.). "If I'm a betting man, I bet that we don't do anything until 2021 outside the Performance Center. I could be wrong; I hope I'm wrong, but just based on everything and how everything is going on, it would surprise me if we did."

During a separate Twitch stream Styles once again opened up about his frustrations with Paul Heyman and how he lied about being involved in Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows' releases.

"Paul Heyman pulls me into his office and tells me he had nothing to do with it and knew nothing about it. If he knew Gallows & Anderson were getting released, he would have fought for them and that's why they didn't tell him they were getting released," Styles said. "I said, 'Okay, I appreciate that, it makes a lot of sense.'"

"It was later, I told a friend what was said and he told me what he knew, which is that Gallows & Anderson weren't on the list, but Paul Heyman spoke out abundantly like 'we gotta get these guys out of here. We don't need them, they're getting paid too much.' The one thing Paul Heyman is good at is talking, he's very convincing," he continued. "One thing led to another, Paul advocated to get them released. Their name wasn't on the list until Paul brought it up. I think the reason why he did what he did, well, he's just a liar, but it's because he knew he had nothing we wanted to do with them. He didn't want to get them to the next level or do anything for them. The best way to do that after what he said, was to get them out of there."

