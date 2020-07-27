Latest Reports on Where WWE SummerSlam 2020 Will Take Place

✖

While the writing had been on the wall for months, WWE finally confirmed last week that this year's SummerSlam would not be taking place in the TD Garden Arena in Boston on Aug. 23 as originally planned. However, when WWE released the statement they did not confirm where the show would actually be held, instead of simply moving it to the WWE Performance Center like WrestleMania 36, Money in the Bank, Backlash and The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The statement read, "In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE's SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future. SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming."

According to PWInsider's Mike Johnson, WWE is looking to get creative with the show's new location. On Monday Johnson reported that WWE was considering putting the show on either a boat or on a beach to fit with the summer theme while still getting out of the PC. AEW's Bash at the Beach event from earlier this year proved a cruise ship can be the perfect venue for a wrestling event if done right, and WCW proved having shows on an actual beach can be a hit way back in the early 90s with Bash at the Beach.

WWE has also confirmed last week that NXT TakeOver: Boston will not take place on Aug. 22 as originally scheduled. The show has been renamed NXT TakeOver XXX and will be held inside Full Sail Live.

As of now, it's still unclear when WWE will be able to run shows with actual fans in attendance again.

Here's what WWE has announced for this coming week of television:

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler — Stipulation TBA (Raw)

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks (Raw)

Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander vs. Andrade & Angel Garza — Winner gets a tag title shot at SummerSlam (Raw)

Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher (NXT)

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown)

Intercontinental Championship: AJ Styles vs. Gran Metalik (SmackDown)

Lacey Evans vs. Naomi (SmackDown)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.