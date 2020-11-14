WWE Ringside Fest Reveals Include Undertaker, Sasha Banks, Liv Morgan, and More

WWE collectors have a lot to look forward to with all of Mattel's upcoming figures and collector sets, and fans got a big look at what's coming down the line at Ringside Collectibles' Ringside Fest event. The event gave us new looks at sculpts for future Elite and Basic lines, including several first appearances like Karrion Kross and Rhea Ripley. We also got a look at several exclusive figures, like Ultimate Warrior, and stars like Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss, Keith Lee, and Fiend are all receiving new figures as well, and we've broken down some of the bigger releases and where to pre-order them below. You can also check them all out up close starting on the next slide!

First up is WWE Series 114, which includes The Fiend, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Chad Gable, and the first figure for Rhea Ripley. There's also a chase version of Ricochet in yellow gear, and you can find the whole set right here.

The Fiend actually pops up a lot through this list, including in the WWE Series WrestleMania 37 wave. That wave includes Fiend, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, and Andrade, and the whole set can be found here.

Moving on to the Elite series, Series 81 is actually in stock now (individually), and includes Angelo Dawkins, Montez Ford, and Bianca Belair. It also features two versions of Shinsuke Nakamura (blue and red) and three legends to round out the set. This would be The Rock, Stunning Steve Austin (on back-order), and Mae Young. This whole set can be found right here.

Elite Series 82 is going to be a much sought after wave, as it includes Keith Lee (who comes in black and white gear versions), Finn Balor, John Morrison, Alexa Bliss, Rob Gronkowski, and Jerry The King Lawler. You can find that whole set here, and these are shipping out in December.

Elite Series 83 features some big names too, with two versions of Edge, Drew McIntyre, Dusty Rhodes, King Corbin, Sasha Banks, and Michael Hayes. This set is hitting in December as well, and you can find the whole set here.

There's also the Elite WrestleMania 37 collection, which features Goldberg (with his Universal Championship), Shawn Michaels, Edge, and Chyna, and every figure comes with a piece of the Build-A-Figure, which is Paul Ellering. You can find that full set here.

There's far more to see from the new reveals, and you can check them all out starting on the next slide. You can find all of the releases right here, and let us know which new release is your favorite in the comments or by letting me know on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!