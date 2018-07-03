WWE RAW and SmackDown Scripts Leak Online

To anyone who watches professional wrestling, it’s no surprise that the shows are scripted. After all, most of us watch it because it’s an on-going entertainment show, not because we think it’s “real.”
The business is at its best, however, when the lines of reality are blurred. One questions on fan’s minds often is: exactly how much of this is scripted?
It’s true that wrestlers and announcers do have some free reign, but the business is also much more closely scripted than in year’s past. In the old days, wrestlers would go out and cut a promo based on what they wanted to say, perhaps being given some loose talking points beforehand.
Today, depending on the star, wrestlers and announcers are scripted verbatim. It’s a much more tightly run ship.
Speaking of scripts, Fightful Select has been releasing several WWE production scripts of late. One recent leak includes specific phrases that were scripted to be said on a recent edition of both RAW and SmackDown. If you watched the show, you’ll probably remember hearing these lines which were scripted for the announcers specifically.
June 11, 2018 RAW
- One Of These Superstars Will Seize Crucial Momentum Heading Into Their Money In The Bank
Ladder Match – NEXT!
- (V.O. Note: Alexa Bliss Demanded To Have An Entrance For This Match.)
- Patience Is A Virtue For Some, But Not For Jinder Mahal; “The Modern-Day Maharaja” Laid
Down A Challenge For A Match On Social Media, And Roman Reigns Accepted. Money In The
Bank Comes Early When “The Modern-Day Maharaja” Steps Into “The Big Dog’s” Yard
TONIGHT!
- What Started As A Friendly Challenge Has Escalated In Tension And Intensity; Nia Jax And
Ronda Rousey Come Face-To-Face Just Days Prior To One Of The Biggest Matches In The
History Of The RAW Women’s Championship TONIGHT!
- NARRATIVE COMMENTARY NOTE: Last week, the hostile alliance of Dolph Ziggler & Drew
McIntyre suffered their first setback after Ziggler was shockingly thrown over the top rope by
Tyler Breeze, thus eliminating Ziggler & McIntyre from the Tag Team Battle Royal. Yet,
despite their loss, McIntyre would not leave the ring without going on a warpath and making it
clear to one and all that Drew McIntyre would never miss an opportunity for a fight!
- We’ll See What Braun Strowman, Finn Bàlor, Bobby Roode And Kevin Owens Are Willing To
Do In Order To Gain Momentum Heading Into The Money In The Bank Ladder Match
TONIGHT!
- Jonathan Coachman Promo: And now, please welcome, the RAW Women’s Champion,
“The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax!
- Commentators Note That Curt Hawkins Will Look To Break His 200 Match Losing Streak
Against No Way Jose – NEXT!
- (Commentators Note Sami Zayn Has His Next Obstacle For Bobby Lashley NEXT!)
June 19, 2018 SmackDown
- Greg Hamilton Announcement: Please welcome the SmackDown Women’s Champion,
Carmella!
- From Last Week: Jeff Hardy Vs. Nakamura // Nakamura Gives Hardy
A Low Blow, Jeff Selling The Low Blow // Nakamura Hits Hardy With A Kinshasa //
Nakamura Standing Over – Commentators Note Shinsuke Was Unsuccessful In
Winning The WWE Championship Five Days Following His Match Against Jeff
Hardy.
- Commentators Note The Bludgeon Brothers May Have Defeated Gallows And Anderson
At Money In The Bank, But In An Unexpected And Unconventional Move, Smackdown
General Manager Paige Is Giving Gallows And Anderson A Second Chance At The
Smackdown Tag Team Titles Against The Fearsome Champions – NEXT!
- (“WWE would like to congratulate The Baer
Family – winners of the “Rev Up Your Vacation” Sweepstakes! They joined WWE
Superstars Sheamus and Cesaro and raised the bar with a high-octane experience unlike
any other at all 3 theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort! Congratulations to The
Baer Family!”)
- Commentators Note Kofi Kingston Put On A Show-Stopping Performance In The Men’s
Money In The Bank Ladder Match But Wasn’t Able To Overcome The Odds
If you want to see more of the scripts, check out Fightful Select.
[H/T Still Real To Us]