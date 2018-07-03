WWE RAW and SmackDown Scripts Leak Online

To anyone who watches professional wrestling, it’s no surprise that the shows are scripted. After all, most of us watch it because it’s an on-going entertainment show, not because we think it’s “real.”

The business is at its best, however, when the lines of reality are blurred. One questions on fan’s minds often is: exactly how much of this is scripted?

It’s true that wrestlers and announcers do have some free reign, but the business is also much more closely scripted than in year’s past. In the old days, wrestlers would go out and cut a promo based on what they wanted to say, perhaps being given some loose talking points beforehand.

Today, depending on the star, wrestlers and announcers are scripted verbatim. It’s a much more tightly run ship.

Speaking of scripts, Fightful Select has been releasing several WWE production scripts of late. One recent leak includes specific phrases that were scripted to be said on a recent edition of both RAW and SmackDown. If you watched the show, you’ll probably remember hearing these lines which were scripted for the announcers specifically.

June 11, 2018 RAW

One Of These Superstars Will Seize Crucial Momentum Heading Into Their Money In The Bank

Ladder Match – NEXT!

Ladder Match – NEXT! (V.O. Note: Alexa Bliss Demanded To Have An Entrance For This Match.)

Patience Is A Virtue For Some, But Not For Jinder Mahal; “The Modern-Day Maharaja” Laid

Down A Challenge For A Match On Social Media, And Roman Reigns Accepted. Money In The

Bank Comes Early When “The Modern-Day Maharaja” Steps Into “The Big Dog’s” Yard

TONIGHT!

Ronda Rousey Come Face-To-Face Just Days Prior To One Of The Biggest Matches In The

History Of The RAW Women’s Championship TONIGHT!

McIntyre suffered their first setback after Ziggler was shockingly thrown over the top rope by

Tyler Breeze, thus eliminating Ziggler & McIntyre from the Tag Team Battle Royal. Yet,

despite their loss, McIntyre would not leave the ring without going on a warpath and making it

clear to one and all that Drew McIntyre would never miss an opportunity for a fight!

Do In Order To Gain Momentum Heading Into The Money In The Bank Ladder Match

TONIGHT!

“The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax!

“The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax! Commentators Note That Curt Hawkins Will Look To Break His 200 Match Losing Streak

Against No Way Jose – NEXT!

June 19, 2018 SmackDown

Greg Hamilton Announcement: Please welcome the SmackDown Women’s Champion,

Carmella!

Carmella! From Last Week: Jeff Hardy Vs. Nakamura // Nakamura Gives Hardy

A Low Blow, Jeff Selling The Low Blow // Nakamura Hits Hardy With A Kinshasa //

Nakamura Standing Over – Commentators Note Shinsuke Was Unsuccessful In

Winning The WWE Championship Five Days Following His Match Against Jeff

Hardy.

At Money In The Bank, But In An Unexpected And Unconventional Move, Smackdown

General Manager Paige Is Giving Gallows And Anderson A Second Chance At The

Smackdown Tag Team Titles Against The Fearsome Champions – NEXT!

Family – winners of the “Rev Up Your Vacation” Sweepstakes! They joined WWE

Superstars Sheamus and Cesaro and raised the bar with a high-octane experience unlike

any other at all 3 theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort! Congratulations to The

Baer Family!”)

Family – winners of the “Rev Up Your Vacation” Sweepstakes! They joined WWE Superstars Sheamus and Cesaro and raised the bar with a high-octane experience unlike any other at all 3 theme parks at Universal Orlando Resort! Congratulations to The Baer Family!”) Commentators Note Kofi Kingston Put On A Show-Stopping Performance In The Men’s

Money In The Bank Ladder Match But Wasn’t Able To Overcome The Odds

If you want to see more of the scripts, check out Fightful Select.

