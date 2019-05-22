Former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro’s Death Reportedly a Suicide

Former WWE Diva and 2005 Divas Search winner Ashley Massaro was found unconscious in her home in Suffolk County, New York back on May 16. She was quickly transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead later that day. The 39-year-old’s passing was initially classified as “non-criminal,” and TMZ reported new details on Monday that the death was via suicide.

“Ex-WWE superstar Ashley Massaro was found hanging in an apparent suicide, multiple sources connected with the situation tell TMZ Sports,” the site reported.

WWE released a statement on Massaro’s passing shortly after the news of her death broke.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” the statement read. She performed in WWE from 2005-2008 and was beloved by her fellow Superstars and fans around the world. WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

Massaro wrestled for the company from 2005-08, wrestling at WrestleMania twice and serving as a valet for the tag team of Paul London and Brian Kendrick. She was part of a class action lawsuit against the company, but after the lawsuit was dismissed she reached out to the company looking to mend their relationship.

“Long after Ashley Massaro filed an affidavit, which WWE only learned of the contents after she passed away, Ashley sent an email to WWE on Oct. 20, 2018 — approximately one month after the Court dismissed all claims against WWE and sanctioned the lawyer who brought the suit against WWE, Konstantine Kyros, for repeated misconduct including pursuing false allegations,” the company’s statement to The Blast read.

According to The Blast, part of the email read, “I love WWE, you all were my family the whole time I was there. The lawsuit got out of control very fast-I had been roped in by the lawyer representing the others.”

CM Punk called into an Atlantic City radio show on Friday after he heard that Massaro had taken her life. He implored those listening to reach out for help if they’re considering suicide.

“Tremendously sad way to go,” Punk said. “Thoughts obviously go out to her family, especially her daughter. It’s May. It’s Mental Health Month … if you’re depressed and things aren’t going your way, there’s no reason to feel alone. Just reach out to somebody. Text a friend. Call somebody. There’s hotlines. There’s ways you can get help.”