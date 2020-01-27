Becky Lynch Finally Overcomes Asuka at the Royal Rumble

After struggling to beat her for more than year, Becky Lynch finally picked up a win over Asuka on Sunday night when she retained her Raw Women’s Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view The closing minutes of the match saw Lynch kick the green mist out of Asuka’s mouth, then force her to tap out with a Disarmer. The history between Lynch and Asuka goes back to the 2018 TLC pay-per-view, when “The Empress of Tomorrow” dethroned Lynch as the SmackDown Women’s Champion thanks to interference from Ronda Rousey. Asuka then picked up a clean win over “The Man” at the 2019 Royal Rumble.

Their paths wouldn’t cross again until the summer, where Asuka handed “The Man” a surprise pinfall loss during a Raw tag match. She and Kairi Sane then retained their tag titles in a TLC match against Lynch and Charlotte Flair, causing Lynch to doubt if she could ever beat the former NXT Women’s Champion.

That doubt was officially erased on Sunday night.