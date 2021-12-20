The Best WWE Table Spots of 2021

WWE’s social media team released a special five-minute Supercut on Monday, recapping the best table-breaking moments of 2021. Wrestlers featured in the video included Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Charlotte Flair, Nikki A.S.H., Bobby Lashley, Big E, Sheamus, Bianca Belair, The Usos and Seth Rollins. Owens seemed to have the most table-related highlights of the year as clips of him involving Reigns, Rollins, Zayn and Mysterio all popped up.

News broke last week that Owens had signed a new multi-year contract with the WWE. He then explained why he chose to remain with the promotion in an interview with TVA Sports.

“The decision was pretty easy because it really was the best thing for my family,” he said (translated from French). “When it comes to that, it’s always a pretty easy decision. WWE has been my home for seven years, so I have a sense of belonging. Basically, I spent most of my career there. When you look at all the wrestling companies I’ve wrestled in, in WWE, that’s where I’ve been the longest, that’s where I need to be for the next few years. That’s how I felt and that’s the decision I made.”

Owens celebrated the five-year anniversary of winning the Universal Championship, his only world championship reign in WWE, earlier this year.

“Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster. …The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, they’re really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. But I’ve been so lucky because I’ve had a really great career,” Owens said in a video message. ” I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. It’s not just them, I have really great friends, really great colleagues to go on this ride with. And I have everybody watching this right now.

“I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. So I figured this was a good time to say thank you to all of you” he continued. “For being there for the highs, for being there for the lows, just for being there for the whole ride.”