Watch: Bianca Belair Helps Fan Attacks Becky Lynch With Her Hair

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch have been wrestling on WWE’s live event tours ever since “The Man” returned from her hiatus and a particularly great moment from one of their matches started going viral over the weekend. The two were fighting outside the ring during a match when Belair spotted one of her fans near the entrance ramp sporting a similar braid to her own. She then grabbed Lynch by the hair, walked her over to the fan and had her whack Lynch in the head with her hair, which Lynch immediately sold as a devasting move. Belair then gave the fan a high five before returning to the ring.

The clip from the match was posted on Sunday morning and had more than 40,000 views within hours. Lynch and Belair will clash over the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view tonight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/whyyoustooopid/status/1442163645341908995?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Belair revealed in an interview with Inside The Ropes this week that her match with Becky Lynch back at SummerSlam was completely a last-minute decision. “The EST” lost to “The Man” in less than a minute, paving the way for Lynch’s new heel persona.

“It was pretty much very, very, very, very, very last minute. Pretty much when I was in the ring up – until the time that I went out [to the ring]. Very late call, very late moment, everything, all the emotions that you saw in my face during the match at SummerSlam, were real emotions, shock. Kind of just like, ‘Wow, this is happening. Ok, let’s go with it and just be great at what you do.’ So it was a very, very last minute call,” Belair said.

“But for me, I think I’ve been able to come out on top of it all by just recovering so quickly,” she later added. “And I think my journey, everything has been coming so quickly and I’ve just been capitalizing off of it and rising to the occasion and continue to build my reputation as someone who is always dependable and shows up and shows out and puts on a great show and performs and you know, I have a reputation being great at what I do. But I think coming out of this, most people would see me getting beat in twenty-six seconds [and think] ‘oh no, it’s the end of her.’ But I think it’s kind of showing how much the fans are behind me, how much I really am the EST. I’m not going to give up and whenever I see an occasion keep going. So I think it’s a great story. Great feud with Becky and you know when and if – I will say when I get my title back – it’s going to be an even bigger moment for me.”