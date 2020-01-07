The Big Show Returns on WWE Raw, Teams With Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

The Big Show made his surprise return to WWE television on this week’s Monday Night Raw when he was revealed to be Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens’ mystery tag team partner for a six-man tag match against Seth Rollins and The AOP. The former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion was last seen on SmackDown Live back in November 2018 when he briefly aligned himself with Cesaro and Sheamus. Unfortunately he had to be taken off television due to a hamstring injury, and had since turned his attention to television for his upcoming Netflix family comedy series The Big Show Show.

Show kicked things off by slapping Rollins square across the chest.

The big man later entered the match on a hot tag and took down Rollins, Akam and Rezar with relative ease. Rollins stopped him from hitting a double chokeslam with a steel chair, only to get KO’d by a WMD after attempting to hit a Curb Stomp.

WWE closed out the show by making a number of announcements for next week’s event, including a rematch between the two trios. The only difference is this match would be under “Fist Fight” rules, though the commentary team wasn’t sure what that stipulation meant.