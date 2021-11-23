Bray Wyatt Announced for Appearance During WWE WrestleMania 38 Weekend

Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) was released by the WWE over the summer. And while his 90-day No Compete clause from his WWE contract is officially up, the former WWE Champion hasn’t made any sort of appearance in the wrestling world — opting instead to start working a horror film with Jason Baker of Callosum Studios. However, the annual pro wrestling convention WrestleCon officially confirmed on Monday night that they’ve booked Wyatt for the 2022 WrestleCon event in Dallas, taking place during WrestleMania 38 weekend. It’s unclear if Wyatt will be taking part in any sort of interview or panel at the event or if he’ll simply be there to sign autographs and take part in fan meet-and-greets.

Baker broke the news regarding his film project with Wyatt earlier this month, telling Metro, “He’s a phenomenal collaborator, he’s become a really good friend, and we’re actually — you’re the first person that we’re publicly telling about. We’re starting a film at the end of the month.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first of 200+ talent announcements start right now. We are excited to return to full scale in Dallas, TX. Please join us. pic.twitter.com/MxfMmvcotR — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) November 23, 2021

“Two weeks to go, we’re filming in Tennessee,” he added, describing what the project would look like. “It’s a feature film and it’s something really new and different. I’d say probably the best way to describe it is Ichi the Killer meets Xanadu.”

Baker, who often works with WWE on various costumes, helped direct the initial run of Firefly Funhouse segments when Wyatt introduced his new persona back in 2019. He spoke with the Wrestling Reality podcast around that time and discussed what it was like working with Wyatt behind the scenes.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”