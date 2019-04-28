Firefly Fun House Director Teases Bray Wyatt’s Next Video Segment

After weeks of odd puppet segments on WWE television, Bray Wyatt finally reappeared on Monday Night Raw this past week with the Firefly Fun House segment. Now playing a deranged children’s television host, Wyatt’s new persona split WWE fans down the middle while also exploding on social media with 2.7 million views on YouTube.

Jason Baker, the director for the segments, appeared on the Wrestling Reality podcast this week to give some insight into how the segment was created.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”

He even went so far as to compare Wyatt to major Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise and Will Smith.

“I’ve had the opportunity of working on films with Russell Crowe and Tom Cruise, Will Smith and a bunch of other people working here in the Pittsburgh film industry and his mindset for his character development is on par with those guys. It’s a site to see.”

Baker also teased what fans will see this week from Wyatt.

“I cannot wait for the fans to see what comes next. I think it’s gonna catch some people off guard in a good way.” Baker said.

Prior to his reinvention, Wyatt spent the bulk of 2018 either off television or as a babyface tag team wrestler. After being dumped into “Woken” Matt Hady’s “Lake of Reincarnation,” Wyatt turned face at WrestleMania 34 and aligned himself with Hardy. Known as the Deleters of Worlds, the pair won the Raw Tag Team Championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble event and held them up until the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

