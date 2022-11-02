WWE's Carmelo Hayes Returns, Bron Breaker's NXT Title Challenger Revealed

WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker opened up tonight's episode of NXT but he was soon interrupted by NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. They took issue with his promo and open challenge and then NXT North American Champion Wes Lee hit the ring. They gave them a full introduction but then said they were going to challenge Pretty Deadly for the Titles tonight, and it was finally time for the main event. At one point it looked as if Breakker and Lee would walk away with the Titles, but then Carmelo Hayes would make his NXT return and cost Lee the match. Then Breakker and Apollo Crews would also get new challengers, and you can find out how it all unfolded below.

Lee was in the match first against Kit Wilson, and they would exchange holds to start things off before Lee got a near fall on Wilson but he kicked out. Lee then evaded Wilson's next attack and Wilson went to the corner to tag Elton Prince in, but he got caught on his charge and flipped over into a hold by Lee. Lee kept the pressure on Prince's shoulder and then Breakker was in to do some more damage.

Prince taunted Breakker and got the Champion on his heels only to have himself launched in the air by Breakker, and then Breakker steamrolled Prince with a vicious clothesline. Pretty Deadly got Lee in the air but Breakker broke it up and then they sent Prince and Wilson reeling and sailing over the ropes to the ground below.

Lee was taking Prince to town when we came back from commercial, and after a counter from Prince he would kick out of a cover, but Prince had slipped in a Tag without him seeing it, and Wilson took advantage. Wilson attacked Lee outside and then delivered more uppercuts in the ring before hitting a mean back elbow to knock Lee to the mat. Wilson punched Lee and then hit a Neckbreaker before going for a cover but Lee kicked out of the pin.

Wilson came back with strikes and they exchanged them for a minute before Prince tagged in and stomped on Lee to keep him down and away from Breakker. Prince picked up Lee and slammed him down but he dodged another two moves in a row from Prince. Then he dodged Wilson's kick and Prince's dropkick and got to Breakker, who slammed into Wilson and then went up top and hit a Bulldog on Prince.

Breakker picked up both and hit an impressive double suplex. Then he launched Lee into both members of Pretty Deadly and Lee hit Wilson with a Superkick. Breakker launched Prince from the top rope and sent him outside. Lee would go up top but Carmelo Hayes would push him off the turnbuckle, setting him up for the pin and the win by Pretty Deadly. Then when Breakker got back in the ring Von Wagner would jump in and take him down, and then Apollo Crews was confronted by JD McDonagh backstage. So it would seem that Hayes and Lee will feud, Breakker and Wagner will feud, and Crews and McDonagh will feud.

What did you think of the match and the new set of challengers? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!