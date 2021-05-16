WWE's Cesaro Will Bring Daniel Bryan Back to SmackDown If He Beats Roman Reigns at Backlash

✖

WWE kicks off WrestleMania Backlash not too long from now, and one of the most intriguing matches on the card is between Cesaro and Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two have been feuding for a few weeks, and things took a big turn when Cesaro's friend Daniel Bryan lost his match against Reigns on SmackDown that exiled him from the blue brand. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to speak to Cesaro about the big match, and the possibility that he would be able to bring him back if he were to win the Universal Championship.

Reigns has been ruling SmackDown since he won the Universal Championship, so it seems winning the title pretty much makes you the big decision-maker. If that's the case and Cesaro wins, that means Cesaro runs SmackDown, right? "I run SmackDown," Cesaro said.

So, would he bring Bryan back? "Yeah. I mean, I miss Daniel Bryan a lot. Not just as a friend, but also as a competitor. We've been around the world many times even before WWE, and I feel he brings out the best in every single person he steps in the ring with," Cesaro said. "So you want to have Daniel Bryan on your roster. You want to have Daniel Bryan on SmackDown, a hundred percent."

Now, even if Cesaro doesn't win he won't be exiled, since that stipulation was not in place ahead of the match. In fact, Bryan didn't even lose one on one to Reigns, as Jey Uso intervened on Reigns' behalf and helped his cousin win the match.

As for Bryan, we haven't seen him pop up on WWE television since, though the thought was he would show up on Monday Night Raw at some point. That said, there's been some support for having Bryan head to NXT for a bit, just so that fans could see some dream matches with some of the big talent on the black and gold brand before Bryan retires or stops wrestling as much. We'll just have to wait and see.

Here's the full card for WrestleMania Backlash:

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre vs Braun Strowman

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair vs Bayley

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair (Triple Threat Match)

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Champions Dirty Dawgs vs Rey Mysterio and Dominick Mysterio

Damian Priest vs The Miz (Lumberjack Match)

Do you want Bryan back on SmackDown, and if not where should he go next? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!