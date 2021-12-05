WWE Champion Big E Gets Into Flag Fight Before Big Ten Championship Game

Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship game saw the University of Michigan stomp the University of Iowa 42-3. WWE Champion Big E, an alum and former player for Iowa, was in attendance for the game and played a number of roles for the Hawkeyes during the pregame show. Not only did he provide the voiceover for the team’s hype video package, but he also had a fun encounter with Michigan alum Charles Woodson as they dueled with the flags of their respective teams. Naturally, E talked plenty of trash while showing pride for his former team.

Following their win over Iowa, the Michigan Wolverines were confirmed for the 2022 College Football Playoff alongside Georgia (their first round-opponent), top-ranked Alabama and undefeated Cincinnati. It was also confirmed over the weekend that E will once again face Kevin Owens on the next Monday Night Raw inside a Steel Cage.

E was on the losing end of a Champion vs. Champion match with Roman Reigns in the main event of Survivor Series last month. He then spoke with Sports Illustrated and reflected on the match.

“This was my first singles main event on a pay-per-view, and to do it with Roman means even more,” E said. “Our paths were different, but after the match, we reflected on spending our days, circa 2010, together in that FCW warehouse. We were not making much money but we were very hungry.”

“His strength and athleticism are real,” he continued. “He even got me up in that powerbomb. I thought he was going to bail on it, but he had that second surge to get me up. Until you’re in the ring with him, people just don’t fully realize how good he is. He’s an incredible performer on an incredible run, and you can’t take away anything from him.”

E’s next title defense is set for the Day 1 pay-per-view on New Year’s Day in Atlanta. Check out the latest updated card for the show below: