Is WWE About to Change Its Championship Belt Designs?

Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been running WWE's Creative team for just over a month now but it sounds like he wants to make a big change to the company's presentation. According to Twitter user @BeltFanDan, one of the top insiders when it comes to wrestling championship belts, Levesque will be making "numerous" design changes in the near future. The most likely candidates are probably the NXT and NXT UK championships as the latter brand is shutting down next month and the Sept. 4 Worlds Collide event has unification matches for the NXT & NXT UK Championships and the NXT & NXT UK Women's Championships. NXT Europe will launch as the updated version of NXT UK next year and will likely get its own set of championships as well.

It's also possible that Levesque wants to shake things up on the main brand. While the Intercontinental and United States Championships both got redesigned during the pandemic, the WWE Championship has kept the same look since 2014 and the Universal, Raw Women's and SmackDown Women's Championships are just palette swaps of that original design. The tag titles have looked the same since 2016, but the initial design of the two spartan helmets on the center plate dates all the way back to 2010.

Rumor mill says Triple H making numerous belt design changes. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) August 26, 2022

Which championship do you think needs to be changed? Should classic designs like the Winged Eagle or the "Big Gold Belt" make their way back to WWE programming? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments below.

The day before Worlds Collide, WWE will host its next pay-per-view — Clash at the Castle — in Cardiff, Wales. Check out the lineup for the show below: