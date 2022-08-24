WWE Reveals Major NXT and NXT UK Women's Title Unification Match for Worlds Collide

Earlier in tonight's WWE NXT fans learned that there would be a NXT and NXT UK Championship Unification Match at Worlds Collide between Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate, but the episode was just getting started. Later on Blair Davenport would face Indi Hartwell, and after her win she would call her shot against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Rose didn't have a chance to really answer though, as NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura made her NXT debut and came to the ring. A Title vs Title Unification match was then offered, but Davenport had issues with being left out, and that's when it was changed to a Triple Threat Unification match for Worlds Collide.

Davenport had an impressive showing against Hartwell, and Rose pointed out as much when she came to the ring after Davenport's challenge. She said she was looking to put some respect on her name after her stellar run as NXT Women's Champion, and that's when Satomura's music hit and she made her way to the ring.

Satomura then said that Rose hasn't had the most impressive Title reign, as that honor belongs to Satomura. Rose then said Satomura is one of the best, but then added that there's no better way to put some respect on her name than beating Satomura, so she accepted the Title vs Title challenge.

That's when Davenport said she was the number one contender, and so Rose and Satomura accepted her challenge and declared it a Triple Threat Unification match, so whoever wins will be the one and only NXT Women's Champion.

