WWE’s Charlotte Flair Sends a Message to Ronda Rousey on SmackDown with Drew Gulak Attack

During tonight’s WWE SmackDown Charlotte Flair was rather angry about the fact that she was booked into a match with Ronda Rousey without her giving the all-clear, and she approached Adam Pearce about it. She was interrupted however by Drew Gulak, who was asking Pearce how he did in his first interview for SmackDown. Flair wasn’t happy with being interrupted but then offered Gulak a chance to have his biggest interview yet and interview her in the ring. Gulak then headed to the ring with Flair and asked her if she was ready for some hard-hitting questions, but she told him to just hold the microphone.

Gulak asked her if she was concerned about Rousey’s submission game, and that’s when Flair said she hadn’t refused Ronda’s I Quit match but that she was really protecting her. She then said everyone knows how fragile Rousey’s ego is, and that she was devastated after her loss at WrestleMania. She then said to imagine how crushed she would be when she lost an I Quit match.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1515134645465145354?s=20&t=WvcAhMopI_u4-Ax2J9dQjg

Then Gulak pointed out that if the referee had seen what had happened he feels that Rousey would be standing here as Champion right now. That upset Flair visibly, and she said that he was out of line. “I am the Champion, and I didn’t tap out,” Flair said. Chants of “you tapped out” started in the arena, and Flair tried to interrupt them with her own “What” interjections. Then she went after Gulak, asking “Did you quit being a competitor so you could stand here with a mic and ask me stupid questions? No because I guess people like you are used to quitting. Like all of you, I know you are used to quitting. No seriously, I bet one of you have quit the gym. I bet you quit your job. Hell I bet you quit your relationships. No no not me, I’m not a quitter. Quitting is not in my DNA. You want to know what is in my DNA? Winning!”

Then Flair said Gulak didn’t deserve to interview her and to get out of her ring. She shooed him away and started humming and then she chop blocked him and locked in a Figure 8. Despite tapping she kept it on and then slapped him several times while keeping it locked in. She made him say I quit and then locked in the hold and the Bridge again until referees came down to the ring to make her release him from the hold.