CM Punk Explains Why WWE Doesn't Need Him Anymore

✖

CM Punk spoke with Uproxx this week to promote the upcoming premiere of his latest movie, Jakob's Wife. Naturally, the subject of pro wrestling was eventually brought up. The former WWE Champion has left the door to an in-ring return ajar in the past, but said it would only be under the right circumstances.

"I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it's also not for me to figure out. It's not my world anymore," Punk said. "I'm certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I'm going to show up somewhere and like, 'no, this is how it's going to be.' The wrestling world doesn't necessarily need CM Punk and that's absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don't know, it's like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I'm like, 'Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.' It's just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation."

Punk also addressed his lack of interest in a return match with Triple H. The two were infamously supposed to wrestle back at WrestleMania XXX before Punk walked out of the company, and Triple H recently revealed that he spoke with Punk last year.

"From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting," Punk said. "There's also the business side of things. What's the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there's Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who's the biggest match for me? It's probably Triple H. That's ironic because it's nothing I'm interested in. It's just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that's the match, that's the big-money match? Well, it's not my money, so it's not for me to say."

Punk told Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions late last year that, of the two company, he has more interest in working with members of the AEW roster like Kenny Omega because he never had the chance to work with them in his original run.