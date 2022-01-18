Wrestling Fans Want Cody Rhodes to Appear in WWE’s Royal Rumble as a Free Agent

Cody Rhodes found himself in the headlines on Monday when a report dropped that the AEW executive vice president and current TNT Champion was working without a contract. Fans immediately predicted that Rhodes would somehow make an appearance in WWE’s Men’s Royal Rumble match at the end of the month given that the company is allowing current Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James to compete in the Women’s Rumble. Reports have already popped up saying Rhodes isn’t going anywhere and nobody from AEW will be at WWE’s event, but that didn’t stop the fan speculation from running wild.

You can see some of the reactions in the list below. Rhodes is expected to be on this week’s AEW Dynamite after missing the Battle of the Belts event earlier this month due to COVID-19.

