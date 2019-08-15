WWE Confirms Roman Reigns Has Signed a New WWE Contract

WWE officially confirmed on Thursday that Roman Reigns recently signed a new, multi-year contract with WWE.

“The Big Dog is here to stay,” the contract read. “Roman Reigns has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.”

Reports of “The Big Dog” signing a new deal first popped up on Tuesday via a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet. Neither length nor finances were confirmed in either report.

While Reigns did not wrestle at SummerSlam, he did pick up plenty of headlines on SmackDown Live this week when he went nearly 15 minutes with former Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy. Both men earned glowing reviews from wrestling fans online after the match, leading to Reigns asking for future rematches down the road.

Meant every word I said about @WWE_Murphy in the ring. He said he wanted a fight and he got one. Tonight was my night, but I’m sure it won’t be the last time I’ll stand across from you. #SDLive #SecretsOut pic.twitter.com/4zD6znVznz — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 14, 2019

Reigns responded to WWE confirming his new deal by tweeting out “@WWE is my home. The @WWEUniverse is family. And I got plenttttttty of big fights left.”

As part of the promotion for his role in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, Reigns conducted a number of interviews where he talked about life in WWE. At one point he was asked about AEW, something Seth Rollins had referred to as WWE’s new competition.

“I think [Rollins] is being generous in calling them a competition,” Reigns said. “I don’t want to get too deep into this […], I said it before: It’s an option and that’s great for professional wrestlers, pretty cool for fans. Before my family was WWE only, we’ve been a territorial family. You had to move, work with different promotions and territorys. I’m always gonna be ‘pro pro-wrestler’, but at the end of the day: WWE is my home, it’s what I represent and we’re so far ahead. You can see it in other shows: It’s not easy to have a clean production, you have to have a lot of experience. Our talent is top-notch, we’ve got main eventers for day, but it also is our crew. They’re busting their asses all night to get the show running. There’s so many people that make this place work. When you see other people out there tryin’ to do it, you see the flaws and it makes you respect what we do even more. It’s easy to complain and to say this and this on paper, but when it’s time to go out there and actually do it: Nobody will do it like WWE. Period.”