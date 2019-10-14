WWE Announces Tag Team Turmoil World Cup Match for Crown Jewel

After Shane McMahon spent nearly an entire year parading around with the World Cup trophy, WWE is bringing the World Cup concept back once again for the upcoming Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31. But instead of a single elimination tournament, this year’s “Best in the World” honor will go the the winners of the “largest Tag Team Turmoil match ever.” The match will feature The New Day, The Viking Raides, The O.C, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, The Revival, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode and The B-Team.

It’s worth noting that both AJ Styles, Kofi Kingston and all three members of the Lucha House Party are advertised for the match, so those three trios seem to be walking in with an obvious advantage. The announcement comes just days after WWE announced a WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Cain Velasquez and a grudge match between Braun Strowman and heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, Big E had the best reaction to the announcement.

If we get a billionaire’s son to replace us mid-tournament, this thing is ours! https://t.co/zGQfP9dikx — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) October 14, 2019

Velasquez, who famously beat Lesnar for the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in 2010, officially announced his retirement from mixed martial arts this week. His statement also said he’s going after the WWE Universal Championship, which might be a typo since that title currently belongs to Seth Rollins.

“To the UFC, my family, friends, and all the fans, thank you for the past 11 years,” Velasquez wrote. “Thank you to all my coaches, teammates and agents. I am so blessed to have been able to have a career doing something I absolutely love. I knew from the time I was a junior in college I wanted to be a fighter and after graduating from college, I set off on my journey of becoming a fighter with the goal of being UFC Heavyweight champion. There are few people in this world that can say that they have achieved what I have, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and position I held being a part of the UFC. With my official retirement from the UFC, it’s time for the next chapter.

“A year ago, when I went to my first WWE show, I fell back in love with a sport that I had watched and participated in since I was a child,” he added. “From that moment, I have been doing a crash course on all things that relate to pro wrestling. I’ve been training at different gyms, going to shows and watching more matches then I would like to admit, but I can honestly say I eat, sleep and breath wrestling now. The contract is signed and I’m on my way to my next goal which is Universal Champion.