Report: Topics for Dark Side of the Ring Season 4

VICE's Dark Side of the Ring currently has its long-awaited fourth season in production. PWInsider's Mike Johnson provided an update on the show on Wednesday, stating that three episodes of the season will cover Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome and Bam Bam Bigelow. Mick Foley, Terry Funk, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and Jim Cornette have reportedly been interviewed to cover those topics.

2022 came and went without any news on Season 4 as series creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney turned their attention to the Tales From The Territories series produced by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's Seven Bucks Productions. Eisener told ComicBook last September, "(The show's status is) not something I can quite answer yet, but it's not ... We're definitely thinking about more Dark Side of the Ring. It's definitely something that will, hopefully, be in the cards in the future. But right now, we're gearing up for Tales From The Territories to come out ... But yeah, there's going to be plenty more wrestling documentaries that are going to come out from me."

There were also rumors going around that WWE attempted to get the series canceled as it didn't portray it or its management in a positive light. Husney shut down that rumor while on the Two Man Power Trip podcast last November.

"It was some rumor about how WWE was putting pressure on A&E to not air our shows and it could be too controversial, so they were going to cancel it. VICE would never do that because it's their most successful show," Husney said. "If Dark Side wasn't successful, I could see not doing another season. It was this weird thing where, yeah, season three had some controversial moments, I could see where people put two and two together, we see that happen every day in the wrestling news cycle of people guessing with the rumor mill and speculating what one thing means and two things are similar, you put it together and you have a story. That's how our news cycle works. I totally understand how people come to that conclusion. 99.9% of the time of anything, any conspiracy, is always the most boring answer or reason. In this case, the boring answer is that we just made another show for a second."