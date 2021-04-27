Watch: Vice Releases Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Lineup, Trailer for Brian Pillman Premiere Episode

✖

VICE TV released the official lineup for Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 on Tuesday, along with a trailer for the two-hour premiere episode covering the life and tragic passing of former WWE and WCW star Brian Pillman. The network's official press release confirmed that AEW star Chris Jericho will return as the show's narrator for the second year in a row, and feature interviews from Steve Austin, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Jon Moxley, Mick Foley, Diamond Dallas Page, Eric Bischoff, Jim Ross, Jim Cornette, David Arquette, Antonio Inoki, Rob Van Dam, Terry Funk and Shari Tyree.

"With this epic, fourteen-episode season, we've had the opportunity to push the series to new heights and dig even deeper into a world that has captivated us our entire lives," executive producers & co-creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney said in the release. "We're excited to unveil a season that encompasses a whole new spectrum of stories, ranging from legendary icons of the past, to contemporary snapshots from wrestling's underground, to mind-blowing sagas overseas."

The trailer for our Season 3 premiere episode on Brian Pillman is here 🦾 Featuring @steveaustinBSR, @FlyinBrianJr, @JRsBBQ, @EBischoff, @TheJimCornette and more. Thursday, May 6 at 9pm on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/zM0pItzyH1 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) April 27, 2021

Following the Pillman episode, which premiers on May 6, the series' lineup will include:

The Collision in Korea

Nick Gage

The Ultimate Warrior

The Grizzly Smith story

The Dynamite Kid

The WWF Steroid Trials

FMW

Luna Vachon

The Plane Ride From Hell

XPW

Chris Kanyon

Pillman first began training to become a pro wrestler under the coaching of Stu Hart and debuted for Stampede Wrestling in 1986. He first found success in the NWA/WCW in the early 90s as "Flyin' Brian" but by the end of 1995 he had started to show the unhinged "Loose Cannon" persona that turned him into one of the business' most promising young stars. By 1997 he was in the WWF as a member of The Hart Foundation and feuded with the likes of Austin and Goldust.

Pillman was found dead at the age of 35 in a hotel in Bloomington, Minnesota on Oct. 5, 1997. It was initially reported that he had suffered a heart attack, but Austin later revealed that it was caused by an undiagnosed heart disease.

Pillman's son, Brian Pillman Jr., currently wrestles as one half of the Varsity Blondes in All Elite Wrestling. Both he and Austin are featured in the trailer.