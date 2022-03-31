WWE Developing New Wrestling Series Pinned with MacGyver and CSI: Vegas Writer

✖

WWE is stepping into the world of scripted television, as NBCUniversal has now announced they are developing a new drama series titled Pinned. The new series is set in the world of a fictional wrestling promotion, and Craig O'Neill (CSI: Vegas, MacGyver) is writing and executive producing the series with Fox Sports Reporter Tom Rinaldi, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE Executive Vice President Television Production Kevin Dunn, and WWE Executive Vice President of Television Chris Kaiser (via Deadline). Right now it isn't known if the project will be on NBC, Peacock, or another NBCUniversal network or streamer.

As for the show itself, it is described as an "adrenalized" upstairs-downstairs soap that gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at a wrestling promotion and the "unforgettable" characters that call it home. The description also states that it offers a front-row seat into the eccentric wrestling culture and the mayhem that exists between the locker room and the boardroom.

The series is set in a fictional wrestling promotion, but it's not known whether or not WWE still exists in this world or if everything is fictional. It's also not known if any wrestlers from WWE will be featured in it, which would work in both cases since you can always change their names for the show. We'll have to wait and see.

This is one of two scripted projects in development for WWE, as they also have their Blumhouse TV collaboration The United States vs. Vince McMahon in the works. That series will focus on the famous court case in the 1990s that saw the U.S. Government indict WWE's Vince McMahon for allegedly providing steroids to his WWE Superstars. He stood trial and ultimately was acquitted by a jury, and now this turbulent time will be brought to television by showrunners Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster.

NBC also recently launched season 2 of its hit show Young Rock, which is based on the life of Dwayne Johnson. While this is through Rock's Seven Bucks Productions. That said, Vince McMahon is part of the show, as he's played by comedian Adam Ray.

What do you think of WWE's newest series? Let us know in the comments!