Becky Lynch Drafted No. 1 Overall in WWE Draft by WWE Raw

The 2019 WWE Draft officially got underway on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Thanks to Bray Wyatt’s interference during a show-opening match between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, Rollins was awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. The Red Brand Becky Lynch with their first pick, then chose The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) with the rest of their first-round picks. SmackDown then chose Roman Reigns and Wyatt as their picks. Given that Lynch is the reinging Raw Women’s Champion, it only made sense that she continue to wrestle on Monday nights.

Since changing her persona in the summer of 2018, Lynch has risen up to becoming one of the biggest stars in the WWE. In April she won the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania by beating Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35, winning both Women’s Championships in the process. She dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Charlotte Flair the following month at Money in the Bank, but has managed to hold onto the Raw title ever since with successful defenses against Lacey Evans, Natalya and Sasha Banks on pay-per-view.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first 5 picks in the #WWEDraft are: #1 @BeckyLynchWWE, The O.C. , and @DMcIntyreWWE to RAW@WWERomanReigns, The Fiend to Friday Night SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/2Ge5Ta64A0 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 12, 2019

Lynch responded to the pick by retweeting a photo of herself from the 2016 WWE Draft when she was sent to SmackDown.