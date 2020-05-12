Latest Report on Who Will Challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at Backlash

✖

With Seth Rollins snapping on Rey Mysterio and Andrade taking another pinfall loss on this week's Monday Night Raw, the WWE Championship picture looks to be wide open for reigning champ Drew McIntyre heading into the Backlash pay-per-view on June 14. The "Scottish Pyschopath" is booked to face King Corbin on next week's Raw in the first "brand-to-brand invitation," and by every indication it doesn't seem like a feud that could carry its way to a pay-per-view. According to Dave Meltzer via Wrestling Observer Radio, it looks like Bobby Lashley will be the next man to step up for a world championship match.

"They really put Lashley over strong and I got the impression from watching it that McIntyre and Lashley is perhaps the next pay-per-view match," Meltzer said.

Lashley saw quite a bit of character development on Monday night. After beating Humberto Carrillo in dominant fashion in a No Disqualification Match, MVP approached him backstage and pointed out how he hadn't challenged for the WWE Championship since way back in 2007. He offered for them to form an alliance (much to Lana's outrage), and later in the night Lashley seemed to give his answer when he ran out and helped MVP attack R-Truth.

Wrestling News' Paul Davis reported last week that WWE was looking for MVP to manage a stable of under-appreciated wrestlers on Raw, starting with Brendan Vink and Shane Thorne. Another report that has popped up alongside that points to Apollo Crews (currently written off television with a storyline knee injury) turned heel and possibly joining MVP's new faction. Given that Zelina Vega's group is already showing signs of falling apart, a new heel stable breathe some life back into Raw's upper midcard.

So far the only match that has been teased for Backlash is a rematch between Edge and Randy Orton, though this one won't have a stipulation.

Check out the full results from Sunday night's Money in the Bank event below:

(Kickoff) Jeff Hardy def. Cesaro

SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The New Day def. Lucha House Party, The Forgotten Sons and The Miz & John Morrison

Bobby Lashley def. R-Truth

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley def. Tamina

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Bray Wyatt

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre def. Seth Rollins

Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Asuka def. Carmella, Dana Brooke, Lacey Evans, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler

Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Filmed at WWE Headquarters): Otis def. AJ Styles, King Corbin, Aleister Black, Rey Mysterio and Daniel Bryan

