WWE Extreme Rules: Fans Are Left Confused After Bizarre Wyatt Swamp Fight
Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman battled in the Wyatt Swamp Fight on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but by the end of the match fans were left more confused than horrified. The match itself had quite a few unexplained moments, included one of Wyatt's followers accidentally setting himself on fire, before an image of Alexa Bliss popped up that had fans wondering if she was actually Sister Abigail. Finally the ending saw Strowman kick Wyatt into the water, only for him to pop back up (after the pay-per-view logo appeared), and drag Strowman into the water with a Mandible Claw. The last image of the show saw The Fiend rise up out of the water, so Wyatt was declared the winner... maybe?
Fans continued to ask questions long after the match was over. Can you explain what happened? Let us know down in the comments!
So Did Bray Win Or...?
July 20, 2020prevnext
Pretty Sneaky, Bray
prevnext
Wrestling Twitter talking about Bray Wyatt: "... and then the bell rings..."
Bray Wyatt: "But what if the bell never rings..." pic.twitter.com/SivBHESCOq— Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) July 20, 2020
Maybe?
prevnext
So Alexa bliss is sister Abigail 😂😂😂
I'm so confused. #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/U6fTWWJCpK— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) July 20, 2020
You Know What, This Makes Sense
prevnext
“SO ALEXA WAS SISTER ABI-“
She was a manifestation of one of Braun’s unrealized desires being used to lure him back to The Family. Unless that’s what Sister Abigail really is and appear differently to everyone, no. She wasn’t Abigail.— 💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀💀 (@newageamazon) July 20, 2020
Firefly Fun House > Swamp Fight
prevnext
Beyond "The Fiend" coming back at the end, that Swamp match was not good. Not sure what I was expecting really, but the bar had been set pretty high for Wyatt w/ the Firefly Fun House match and this did not deliver for me. #ExtremeRules— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 20, 2020
Herrrrre's Fiend-y!
prevnext
It ended with the Fiend showing.
What the actual fuck.#ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/WRy9A87T1B— IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) July 20, 2020
The Final Moment
prev
The Fiend rising from the swamp! #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/TDPA6EZW0U— 👑🅰️🅿️👑 (@andersen_prince) July 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.