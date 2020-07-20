WWE Extreme Rules: Fans Are Left Confused After Bizarre Wyatt Swamp Fight

Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman battled in the Wyatt Swamp Fight on Sunday night at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view, but by the end of the match fans were left more confused than horrified. The match itself had quite a few unexplained moments, included one of Wyatt's followers accidentally setting himself on fire, before an image of Alexa Bliss popped up that had fans wondering if she was actually Sister Abigail. Finally the ending saw Strowman kick Wyatt into the water, only for him to pop back up (after the pay-per-view logo appeared), and drag Strowman into the water with a Mandible Claw. The last image of the show saw The Fiend rise up out of the water, so Wyatt was declared the winner... maybe?

Fans continued to ask questions long after the match was over. Can you explain what happened? Let us know down in the comments!