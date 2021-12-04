WWE Fan Favorite Returns on SmackDown and Gets Match at Day 1

Tonight’s SmackDown kicked off with the return of Brock Lesnar, who had previously been suspended and fined, but he wasn’t the only fan favorite who made their grand return to the blue brand. Later in the night, The Usos came out for a match involving Xavier Woods, but Woods threw a wrench in their plans when he had a surprise guest. That happened to be his friend and fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston, who was returning from a knee sprain that kept him out of action for several weeks, and he was ready to knock The Usos for a loop.

Kingston and Woods were in pure attack mode, though they, unfortunately, fell to The Usos’ tactics. That didn’t keep Kingston from taking his anger out on The Usos, who he beat down on the floor outside of the ring, and then Kingston and Woods left the ring in celebration.

https://twitter.com/WWEonFOX/status/1466951169469784069?s=20

The Usos didn’t look very happy, but The New Day did after the match as Woods and Kingston talked to Aliyah a bit backstage. They then talked to Kayla Braxton, who Kingston told that while the Usos tried to halt his career, it wasn’t going to happen, and he had another surprise for The Usos.

He said that as they tried to destroy Woods’ crown and his rule as King of the Ring, so too they would destroy The Usos’ championship reign, and announced a match against The Usos at Day 1 for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

The Usos will have their hands full at Day 1, and we might just be seeing some new titleholders by the end of the night.

