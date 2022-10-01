WWE's New Bray Wyatt Big Bad Wolf SmackDown Tease is Craziest One Yet

WWE fans have been attempting to follow the bread crumbs in regards to WWE's White Rabbit teases and QR codes, and tonight's SmackDown revealed the craziest and most complex tease yet. After Karrion Kross appeared on SmackDown another QR code appeared, and when followed fans found a new mysterious video (via Ryan Satin). The video spliced together images of the Three Little Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf in cartoon form, but then in between, you could see real images of a butcher shop with pigs' heads and legs hanging, and you can also see an image of a more evil looking wolf with glowing red eyes, but then things get more complex.

The message in the code says Drink More Ovaltine, and then in the corner of the video, there's a tiny bunny that when hovered over shows the code TS_S10E6. The 1911 in the video link also relates back to an image of Wyatt in a Mad Hatter hat.

Some fans are following crumbs to even more possible links and messages, and then during the next segment some walked behind Corey Graves and Michael Cole with the sign Revel In What You Are, and then that was a caption Wyatt used in a tweet back in 2019 when sharing some art by Rob Schamberger.

It would definitely seem that these teases are alluding to Wyatt, though in what form remains to be seen. Will this be the classic cult leader Wyatt or will this be The Fiend? Or will it be a completely new version of the character? We'll have to wait and see, but the clues are entertaining and hopefully, we don't have to wait too much longer to see all this lead somewhere.

Up next for WWE is Extreme Rules, and you can find the current card below:

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

