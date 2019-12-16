WWE

WWE Fans Laugh at KFC’s Awkward Product Placement at WWE TLC

Midway through WWE’s TLC pay-per-view on Sunday night, the Viking Raiders stomped their way out to […]

By

Midway through WWE’s TLC pay-per-view on Sunday night, the Viking Raiders stomped their way out to the ring for a open challenge match for their Raw Tag Team Championships. As they entered the ring the broadcast suddenly cut to four fans sitting at ringside, eating buckets of KFC’s fried chicken. Fans watching along at home couldn’t help but laugh at the goofy product placement, but then things took a turn when Erik, Ivar and The OC were counted out while all four men where brawling near the entrance ramp. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson decided to scare away the fans and try to use the table, only for Gallows to wind up getting slammed through it.

Check out some of the best reactions to KFC’s awkward involvement in the list below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This Is The Bad Place

Do You, Though?

I’m For One Am Shocked

What Was That Price Again?

It’s Okay Everyone, the Gravy Survived

Tagged:

Related Posts