WWE Fans Laugh at KFC’s Awkward Product Placement at WWE TLC

Midway through WWE’s TLC pay-per-view on Sunday night, the Viking Raiders stomped their way out to the ring for a open challenge match for their Raw Tag Team Championships. As they entered the ring the broadcast suddenly cut to four fans sitting at ringside, eating buckets of KFC’s fried chicken. Fans watching along at home couldn’t help but laugh at the goofy product placement, but then things took a turn when Erik, Ivar and The OC were counted out while all four men where brawling near the entrance ramp. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson decided to scare away the fans and try to use the table, only for Gallows to wind up getting slammed through it.

“being forced to eat KFC at a special table at a wrestling show while everybody looks at me” is my very specific image of Hell #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/zCUWlmqfee — Brandon Stroud (@MrBrandonStroud) December 16, 2019

#RAW tag team champions ending the decade doing a KFC spot match instead of ending the decade showing how great tag team wrestling can be. Wooo#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/YntJwutZ9G — R.Dream (@WWERDream1) December 16, 2019

not the KFC $20 Fill Up meal noooooo anything but the KFC $20 Fill Up meal pic.twitter.com/3yCzdP2AYS — tony (@horizonshirai) December 16, 2019

