WWE Fans Not Impressed With SmackDown This Week
This week's edition of WWE SmackDown failed to impress virtually anyone. The show seemed to take a drastic dip in quality from other recent editions of the show, many of which have featured very good matches surrounding the Intercontinental title picture. Instead, this week's show featured several segments with no real direction of purpose. There was a karaoke contest, a replay of a PPV match from just over one month ago, and a title match in the main event that ended in a no contest.
WWE fans weren't having any of it and were quick to vent their frustrations on social media. There was some speculation that perhaps some positive COVID-19 cases in the WWE locker room forced WWE to change their plans last minute, with the company forced to work with a smaller roster at hand. However, that is merely speculation and can't be confirmed due to medical privacy.
Here are some of the best reactions we saw to SmackDown on Friday night while browsing through Twitter.
Nothingville
The past few weeks, #SmackDown has been pretty excellent.
Tonight, however, was not. Not completely awful, just a lot of nothingness around a couple of pretty bad segments.
Hopefully just a blip...— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) July 11, 2020
Harsh But Fair
Me watching the karaoke like #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7gl62E9OzL— The king (@Username_Here_A) July 11, 2020
That Would Have Helped
Following the karaoke segment on Smackdown, I searched for the memory-eraser stick from Men In Black on Amazon, but came up short. Wishful thinking. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/0YH3WoadNP— Chris Toplack (@christoplack) July 11, 2020
What's The Purpose?
Not a fan of tonight's #SmackDown— The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) July 11, 2020
- Karaoke was BS
- More of the same Bayley & Sasha vs. Cross/Bliss
- Reruns
- Guess Lacey is a heel now?
What Would DX Have Thought
Double DQ. awful main event. dumbass booking #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/IgBLcjteuj— Ted Norwood (@TedNorwoodTx) July 11, 2020
Yeah, That's Not Good!
This bizzare and awful Karoake Showdown on Smackdown is giving me serious NXT Season 3 vibes.
For those that don’t remember, that season of NXT was an absolute train wreck.#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/T2fhwXafon— WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) July 11, 2020
