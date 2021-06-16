WWE Fans Name Which Superstars They Want to See Return The Most

The @WWEonFOX Instagram account posed yet another question to WWE fans on Wednesday — which WWE Superstar do they want to see return the most? Between WWE's upcoming return to the road and the (reported) intent on making SummerSlam "this year's WrestleMania," the idea that WWE could bring back part-timers like John Cena and Brock Lesnar along with stars that have been absent from television lately like Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Edge all seem incredibly possible. You can see which names kept popping up the most in the list below, but let us know which stars you want to see return the most down in the comments! WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Hell in a Cell event. This will mark the last pay-per-view to take place inside the WWE ThunderDome, and will be headline by Hell in a Cell matches between Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns & Rey Mysterio. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE on FOX (@wweonfox)

John Cena (Photo: WWE) Cena confirmed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet this week that he will indeed be back in a WWE ring, but wouldn't say when. The big rumor right now regarding SummerSlam is that he'll be back to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship as the show's headliner. Cena also brought up the possibility that, with Reigns now serving as the centerpiece of WWE, he might be freed up to finally have that heel turn fans begged to see for years. "Now as WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now," Cena said. Certainly [with] Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star. I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn't feel confident they had any alternative [top star in the company]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, even for life in the next decade or so, maybe... maybe. I don't know."

Brock Lesnar (Photo: WWE) Paul Heyman has already teased the idea that Lesnar will be back once WWE is touring in front of live fans again, and many are hoping a dream match between Lesnar and current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will finally happen at SummerSlam. Various reports have contradicted each other over whether or not it will happen.

CM Punk (Photo: WWE) Punk was asked for the umpteenth time about a possible WWE return in April during an interview with Uproxx. He said, "I think the right combination could maybe be figured out, but it's also not for me to figure out. It's not my world anymore. I'm certainly not Hulk Hogan, where I'm going to show up somewhere and like, 'no, this is how it's going to be.' The wrestling world doesn't necessarily need CM Punk and that's absolutely fine. Everyone seems to be doing great. I don't know, it's like flavors of ice cream. I walk into an ice cream shop one time and I'm like, 'Oh, that seems like a good flavor. Give me two scoops of that.' It's just gotta be the right time, right place, right situation." He also pointed out how a match with Triple H would likely happen if he does come back, something he's not particularly interested in. Fans of the former WWE Champion will undoubtedly remember Punk was booked to face Triple H at WrestleMania XXX prior to his 2014 departure. "From a creative mind standpoint, stepping back and looking at the landscape of everything, there are people in WWE that I have wrestled before that maybe, in a certain situation could be interesting," Punk said. "There's also the business side of things. What's the biggest possible match for CM Punk? I think there's Kenny Omega on the one side. And, you know, unfortunately, ironically enough, for me to go back to WWE, who's the biggest match for me? It's probably Triple H. That's ironic because it's nothing I'm interested in. It's just what it is. Am I going to be a businessman and say that's the match, that's the big-money match? Well, it's not my money, so it's not for me to say."

The Rock (Photo: WWE) The rumors of Dwayne Johnson coming back for a feud with Roman Reigns have been going for nearly a year now. There was a small update last week when the Wrestling Observer reported WWE is trying to get The Rock back at Survivor Series this coming November, as it will mark 25 years since his WWE debut.

Aleister Black (Photo: WWE) The former NXT Champion was included of WWE's latest round of releases. He has since spoken incredibly highly of his time in WWE and the way he was treated by the likes of Vince McMahon and Paul Heyman, but has not indicated he'd be going right back to WWE.

Sasha Banks (Photo: Twitter/@WrestleCritic) Banks hasn't been seen on WWE TV since her loss to Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37. However, advertising for the July 16 episode of SmackDown in Houston (which kicks off WWE's 25-city tour returning to the road in front of live crowds) has included her.

