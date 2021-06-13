WWE's Reported Plans for Edge at SummerSlam 2021

✖

WWE Hall of Famer Edge hasn't been on TV since losing in the main event of WrestleMania 37. However, local advertising has been hyping up the "Rated-R Superstar's" return for the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown (the first night of WWE's return to touring) and new reports are already popping up regarding what he'll be doing at SummerSlam in August. According to Spectrum Sports 360's Jon Alba, the current plan is for him to stay on SmackDown but switch back over to being a babyface. The former world champ has been a good guy since returning to the company last year but turned heel just before his Universal Championship match with both Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

As of now, the only big match that has been rumored for SummerSlam is John Cena returning to try and dethrone Reigns of the Universal Championship. The event is scheduled for Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Reported on @theLTGpodcast Patreon this week Edge is currently penciled in for the SummerSlam card as a babyface on the Smackdown side. Seems to give credence to that. https://t.co/mg38CPSn3v — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 12, 2021

Edge confirmed in an interview just before WrestleMania that WWE's original plan for him at the April show was wildly different compared to the Edge vs. Reigns vs. Bryan bout that wound up happening. He explained during a media conference call, "In my mind, I still thought, me and Randy [Orton] at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, me and Randy at WrestleMania, and that's what my working plan was the whole time, until I was told it wasn't the company's plan," Edge explained. "And I went, 'Oh okay, but we still got to see this trilogy through. We still need to do this, and I was pretty disappointed. I just felt like the story deserved that. So when I found out that wasn't on the docket anymore, I was like, 'okay so then what?' It's worked out the way it has, which is obviously very exciting."

"Look, I go from thinking I'm wrestling Randy Orton at WrestleMania, which is a dream, to wrestling Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania for the Universal title," he added. "That's a dream too. All the courses changed and that's just what happens sometimes, and you have to be adaptable. And as much as I get an idea in my head, 'we got to see this through.' I have to understand that there's more to it, and there's multiple characters and it's like a chessboard...."