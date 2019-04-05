WWE Getting New Studio Show on FS1 This Fall

If you thought WWE was light on content, we have good news — the wrestling conglomerate s getting a new show. Along with their $1 billion SmackDown partnership with FOX, WWE will now have a studio show airing on FS1 Tuesday nights. While the specifics aren’t available it sounds like the new program will be dedicated to recapping Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and “feature some faces familiar to the WWE Universe, both from the past and present.”

Triple H actually broke the news Friday morning when he joined Chris Carter and Nick Wright on FS1’s First Thing First.

Videos by ComicBook.com

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 During @FTFonFS1, just two days before #Wrestlemania, @TripleH reveals @FS1 is planning a weekly WWE focused studio show beginning in the Fall on Tuesday nights. pic.twitter.com/J6TChObQ0w — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) April 5, 2019

The first episode of the show still doesn’t have a date, but WWE first SmackDown on FOX will air October 4. For now, WWE will hold a Friday night slot, but FOX CEO Charlie Collier revealed that would only be for the “short term.” The length of SmackDown may also be changing. Right now, it’s a two-hour show, but according to the F4WOnline, WWE is aiming to add an extra hour.

WWE’s move to network television is arguably one of the biggest happenings in the company’s near forty-year history.