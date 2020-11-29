Health Update on Former WWE Star Gillberg Following Heart Attack

✖

News broke on Thursday that former WWE star Duane Gill, best known for his parody gimmick Gillberg, had suffered a heart attack. James Ellsworth broke the news at the time, tweeting out a video on Thanksgiving Day that Gill had already been released from the ICU. He stated, "He had a heart attack yesterday but he is doing okay, he's doing good. He just got out of ICU, doing very well, so I just wanted to say that first and foremost. He is doing fine and he should be okay going forward."

Ellsworth returned to Twitter on Saturday, posting a photo of himself with Gill during his recovery. He also shared a link to Gill's GoFundMe Page, which his wife set up in order to assist with medical costs.

Saw my buddy #Gillberg today He’s home recovering and doing well! pic.twitter.com/VptXLQRPdv — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 28, 2020

"Hi everyone, Gillberg's wife and I started this Gofund me for Gillberg who recently suffered a heart attack," Ellsworth wrote on the GoFundMe Page. "He currently is home and recovering, he cannot go back to work for the foreseeable future. He needs help paying his medical/living expenses while he is out of work. Please help my buddy the former light heavyweight champion Duane Gill (Gillberg) OUT!"

Gill had two runs with, first as an enhancement talent from 1991-94. He returned to the company in 1998 as a member of The J.O.B. Squad before switching to the Gillberg gimmick, an obviously parody of WCW star Goldberg. He left the company in 2000 and worked on the independent scene up until this past February. His last appearance on WWE television came in 2017 when he took part in the Festival of Friendship with Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens.