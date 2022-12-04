WWE Hall of Famer Doesn't Think He Will Wrestle Again, Reveals One Exception

Next week's WWE SmackDown is already shaping up to be another entertaining episode, especially since it will also be the birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. We'll have to wait and see what Angle gets up to when he shows up on the blue brand next Friday, but he recently discussed the possibility of another run with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, and he doesn't expect to wrestle again. Angle said he's good with his career, though he did leave the door open for a Ric Flair-style final match, and if that exception did happen, it would be a very specific scenario.

When asked about wrestling again, Angle said "I don't think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I'm good. I think I've had a good enough career that I'm very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don't get exposed. I hate to say it, but I'm not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I'd make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed."

Angle admitted it was hard to say this because he was essentially telling fans he can't really wrestle anymore while asking them to watch his next match, but he just wanted to be upfront with fans about where he's currently at.

"It's hard to say this right now because I'm basically telling the fans, 'Hey, I can't really wrestle anymore but watch me in my next match!' But I'm just telling the truth," Angle said. "I'm an honest person, and I'm just saying I'm not like I used to be and never will be. But you know what, maybe down the road, I might do a tag match."

Flair also held his final match as part of a Tag Team and teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. The match was quite a memorable event, and Flair would reveal afterwards that he passed out briefly twice during the match from dehydration. Despite those instances, they pulled it off, and perhaps we'll see a final match scenario for Angle as well down the line.

