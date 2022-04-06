WWE Hall of Famer Involved in Fatal Car Crash, Police Say

WWE Hall of Fame Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch was allegedly involved in a fatal three-car crash on Friday, March 25th, and there is an ongoing investigation by the Ormond Beach Police Department that could result in criminal charges. According to a press release (via the Ormond Beach Observer), Sytch failed to stop while driving north of Granada Boulevard and crashed into a stopped vehicle, and then caused that vehicle to crash into the vehicle in front of it. The driver in the vehicle Sytch first hit, who was identified as Julian Lafrancis Lasseter, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Sytch was also taken to the Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment and was later released. Police executed a search warrant to obtain a blood sample to determine if Sytch was impaired at the time of the accident, and results haven’t been revealed yet. The occupants of the third vehicle involved in the crash also suffered injuries but were not sent to the hospital according to the police report.

“Our hearts go out to the Lasseter family that lost their loved one in such a tragic event,” Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey said. “Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”

Sytch was also arrested earlier this year and had a court date set for March regarding multiple charges that included operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs, reckless driving, careless driving, and operating a vehicle while license suspension active among others. This comes after Sytch was arrested in January due to an alleged domestic dispute. She was believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, and she was facing three charges, including terroristic threats and possessing a weapon for unlawful purposes.