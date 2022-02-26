WWE Legend Tammy Sytch Reportedly Arrested on Multiple Charges

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, who went by Sunny during her time in WWE, has reportedly been arrested in Keansburg, New Jersey (via WrestlingNews.co). According to the state’s records, Sytch has a court date set for March 10th, where she will face multiple charges that include operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs, reckless driving, careless driving, and operating a vehicle while license suspension active among others. You can find the full list of charges from the state records below.

– OPERATING UNDER INFLUENCE OF LIQUOR OR DRUGS

– DRIVING AFTER DL/REGISTRATION SUSPENDED/REVOKED

– CARELESS DRIVING: LIKELY TO ENDANGER PERSON OR PROPERTY

– RECKLESS DRIVING

– FAILURE TO WEARSEAT EQUIPMENT-RESPONSIBILITY OF DRIVER

– DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

– FAIL POSS DRIV LIC

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV REG

– FAIL TO POSS DRIV INS CARD

– FAILURE TO INSTALL INTERLOCK/DRIVE CAR W/O INTERLOCK

– OPERATE MV DURING LICENSE SUSPENSION-2ND VIOLATION

Videos by ComicBook.com

This comes after Sytch was arrested in January due to a domestic dispute. She was beloved to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident, and she was facing three charges, including terroristic threats and possessing a weapon for unlawful purposes (via New York Post).

Sytch was incredibly popular in WWE (which was then still WWF) from 1995 to 1998, so much so that AOL said she was the most downloaded person on the internet in 1996. She was the manager of Faarooq and the Road Warriors during her time in WWE, and she would also host several of their shows including LiveWire and Shotgun Saturday Night. She was released by WWE in 1998, and since then her relationship with the company has gone through its ups and downs, but she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

She would then move on to ECW and then later WCW. She would make an appearance in WWE during WrestleMania XXV in 2009 as part. of the 25-Diva battle royal for. theMiss WrestleMania crown, and then she was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2011.

We’ll keep you updated on this story as we learn more.