Latest Report on Roman Reigns and The Usos Being Booked at Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE’s Hell in a Cell 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago, but as of right now the card doesn’t have any matches featuring the SmackDown roster. It was reported weeks ago that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would not be on the show, meaning WWE has now gone two pay-per-views in a row without a world championship match. As for The Usos, who recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the pair lost a match against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw that is supposed to set up a future tag team match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that match wasn’t planned for the pay-per-view as of early this week.

Meltzer also speculated, but couldn’t confirm, that Reigns vs. Riddle has been pulled from Money in the Bank next month now that the show has been moved from Allegiant Stadium to the significantly smaller MGM Grand Garden Arena. Previous reports stated Reigns’ next three television programs would be against Riddle, Randy Orton (at SummerSlam) and Drew McIntyre (at Clash at the Castle).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below is what the Hell in a Cell 2022 card currently looks like. Does WWE need to get The Bloodline involved with title defenses on the show? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka

United States Championship: Austin Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel

The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

As for WWE’s ultimate plan with Reigns, the big rumor remains a dream match with The Rock at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April. However, Paul Heyman seemed to throw some cold water on that idea in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.

“We can speculate all we want about Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson stepping into the ring with Roman Reigns,” Heyman said. “It’s masturbatory fantasies until there’s a piece of paper in front of us with Dwayne Johnson’s signature on it. Then I know it’s real. And until then, it’s just fantasy. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson’s to come to get the rub from the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to feel the energy of … a hundred thousand people live cheering on as the Tribal Chief smashes The Rock. It’s a fantasy of Dwayne Johnson to step into the ring with the greatest of all time Roman Reigns, then, now, and forever. And until he puts his name on a contract, it’s just his fantasy.”