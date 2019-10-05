WWE Championship Collection Debuts New Figures at NYCC; Featuring Becky Lynch, Ultimate Warrior, and More

Eaglemoss and Hero Collector are responsible for some of the coolest WWE figurines around, and it’s WWE Championship Collection of figures continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Hero Collector was just as jazzed about New York Comic Con as we were, and so they used the opportunity to debut four new additions to the line that will make both longtime and new fans alike exceedingly happy. Hero Collector debuted four new figures at the Entertainment Earth panel, spotlighting a lineup that included Becky Lynch, Ultimate Warrior, Shawn Michaels, and Samoa Joe, and you can check out the full line-up on the next slides.

Currently, the line includes superstars like The Undertaker, The Rock, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Macho Man Randy Savage, and more. Now it adds two legends (Warrior and Michaels) and two future legends in Lynch and Joe, and Kane was also revealed at NYCC.

The figures look stellar and have each of the superstars sporting iconic poses that any wrestling fan will appreciate. You can find out more about subscribing to the WWE Championship Collection right here, and you can find the full description for the Entertainment Earth event right here.

“Veteran toy expert Adam Pawlus will host the Entertainment Earth Presents New Toys, Action Figures, and More panel on October 5th, 2019, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm in Room 1C03. He’ll announce a bunch of cool stuff and tell you exactly why it’s cool!”

